True North Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 5,711,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,954,089. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $86.64 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

