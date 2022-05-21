True North Advisors LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after buying an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,488,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,957,000 after buying an additional 757,298 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,379 shares of company stock worth $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

