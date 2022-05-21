True North Advisors LLC Invests $7.71 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 211,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.3% of True North Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. True North Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,399,000 after buying an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after buying an additional 799,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,174,000 after buying an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.45. 5,725,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

