True North Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.79. 7,786,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,071. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.