Truist Financial Trims Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Target Price to $3.00

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Research analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

