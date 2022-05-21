TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) CEO Buys $89,750.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CEO David P. Southwell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,932.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $3.05 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $14.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TScan Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

About TScan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.