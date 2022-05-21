Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.34

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.
About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
