Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.34

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.34 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tucows in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tucows alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tucows by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Tucows by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Tucows by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 382,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.