TurtleCoin Hits One Day Volume of $51,307.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $757,454.14 and approximately $51,307.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 114,075,753,349 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

