Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tuya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

NYSE TUYA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Tuya has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tuya will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tuya by 651.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth about $4,164,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,690,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

