Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 162,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,936 shares of company stock worth $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.28. 4,322,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.15. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.