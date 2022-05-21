UBS Group Cuts Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Price Target to CHF 1.60

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Aryzta stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Aryzta has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.74.
