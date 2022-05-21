UBS Group Cuts Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Price Target to CHF 1.60

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from CHF 1.65 to CHF 1.60 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Aryzta stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Aryzta has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

About Aryzta (Get Rating)

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

