Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Unilever were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,921,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,640,000 after purchasing an additional 161,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

