United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $400.00 at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.42.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $269.92 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $262.76 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $324.57 and its 200 day moving average is $332.63.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

