United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $223.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.