United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $223.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.67.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $188.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
