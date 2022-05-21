Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.46. 385,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,041. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.06.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Universal Display by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

