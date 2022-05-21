US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Purchased by Sachem Head Capital Management LP

Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for about 16.6% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of US Foods worth $703,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. CL King increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 3,856,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

