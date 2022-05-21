USDK Market Capitalization Hits $28.59 Million (USDK)

USDK (USDK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 195.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033299 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

