Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:VLN opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $86,168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

