Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 42,015 shares.The stock last traded at $43.05 and had previously closed at $45.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Valhi’s payout ratio is 5.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

