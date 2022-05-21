Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 654,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,745. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.46.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

