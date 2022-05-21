Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises 2.3% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 474,836 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,879,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 93,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$68.21 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 385,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,091. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95.

