Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.09. 15,988,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,105,105. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

