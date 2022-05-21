Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,990. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.06 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $384.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

