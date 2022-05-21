Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI remained flat at $$195.32 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,327. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.66 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

