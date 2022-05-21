Vanilla Network Price Reaches $1.28 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00004342 BTC on major exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $724,186.69 and $486.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 196.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.33 or 0.12539623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 346.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00502562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,764.30 or 1.86238703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033806 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.