Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Director Purchases $69,680.00 in Stock

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Vectrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 21.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vectrus by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after buying an additional 53,841 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 486.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vectrus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 49.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

