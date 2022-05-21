Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Acquires A$248,656.46 in Stock

Posted by on May 21st, 2022

Veris Limited (ASX:VRSGet Rating) insider Karl Paganin bought 3,825,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$248,656.46 ($173,885.64).

Karl Paganin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 13th, Karl Paganin bought 435,295 shares of Veris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,294.18 ($19,786.14).
  • On Friday, April 8th, Karl Paganin purchased 2,000,000 shares of Veris stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($90,909.09).

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12.

Veris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company's Veris Australia segment provides an end-to-end spatial data solution, which includes data collection, analysis, interpretation, data hosting and access, modelling, and sharing and insights for clients.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Veris (ASX:VRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.