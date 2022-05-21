VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $38.17 million and $7,828.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 734.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.59 or 0.08659338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 247.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00505156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,232.71 or 1.84992229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008849 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,434,189 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

