Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $60.48. 253,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,054. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. Vicor has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

