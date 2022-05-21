Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of VICR stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $60.48. 253,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,054. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.73. Vicor has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $164.76.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
About Vicor (Get Rating)
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
