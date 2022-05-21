ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Director Brian K. Roberts Buys 16,000 Shares

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) Director Brian K. Roberts acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $539.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $48,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

