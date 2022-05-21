Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vipshop updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

VIPS opened at $8.64 on Friday. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vipshop (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.