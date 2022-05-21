Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) CEO Anthony P. Mack Purchases 75,750 Shares

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) CEO Anthony P. Mack acquired 75,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $101,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,433.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VRPX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRPX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 37,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug treatment for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

