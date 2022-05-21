Visa (NYSE:V) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. upgraded shares of Visa to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.88.

NYSE:V opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.45. Visa has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $378.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after buying an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

