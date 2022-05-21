Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $96,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $9.58 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $389.02 million, a P/E ratio of -131.57 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 434,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 223,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.