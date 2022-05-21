Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Purchases $96,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,975,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,043,272.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $9.58 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $389.02 million, a P/E ratio of -131.57 and a beta of 0.18.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Vital Farms had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $8,757,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 914,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after buying an additional 434,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vital Farms by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,190,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 395,156 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 223,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1,976.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 223,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vital Farms (VITL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.