Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 165 ($2.03) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

VOD stock opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.91. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £34.20 billion and a PE ratio of -242.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

