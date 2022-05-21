Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vontier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $28.11. 2,724,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

