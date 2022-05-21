Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $28.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vontier by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

