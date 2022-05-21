voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. voxeljet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VJET traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 7,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,017. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.77. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on voxeljet from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday.
About voxeljet (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
