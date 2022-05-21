VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $144,400.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,551,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VOXX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VOXX International by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in VOXX International by 128.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VOXX International by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOXX. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

