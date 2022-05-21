Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Voyager Digital from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voyager Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.15.

VYGVF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $365.33 million and a PE ratio of -7.17.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

