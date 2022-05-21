Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCH. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($151.04) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €171.70 ($178.85).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €167.30 ($174.27) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a twelve month high of €177.75 ($185.16). The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €159.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €147.39.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.