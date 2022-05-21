Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $330.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $367.33.

Shares of WAT opened at $318.95 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.28 and a 200-day moving average of $328.85.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

