Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.93%.

In other news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 853.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

