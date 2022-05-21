Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.78.

NYSE W opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.29. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

