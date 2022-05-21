Wedbush Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.25.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.