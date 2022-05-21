WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WLYYF. CIBC dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

WLYYF opened at $2.90 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

