Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $20.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOT. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.