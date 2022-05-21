Wells Fargo & Company Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $119.20 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after acquiring an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

