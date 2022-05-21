Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

