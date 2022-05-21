Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
