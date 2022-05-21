Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on September 1st

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

